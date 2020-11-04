PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative declared ‘lotas’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari has termed any party leader opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif as a lota, a term used for a person who changes his political loyalty, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, Uzma Bukhari said that those who are unable to understand the narrative of Nawaz Sharif should join PTI ranks and contest polls on their symbol of the bat.

“Only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will have a place in the PML-N,” she said adding those who would follow it would be welcomed in the party while the others should join other parties.

When asked if Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jaleel Sharaqpuri were ‘lotas’, the PML-N leader said that they have already been expelled by the party. “We do not need such people who are not able to understand our narrative,” she said.

The remarks came after another top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Intekhab Chamkani, raised his voice against the narrative of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif earlier in the day.

“We are born as PML-N supporters,” he said during a presser but asked the party leadership to strengthen the institutions owing to the problems faced by them from internal and external forces.

He said that the PML-N leadership should not give statements regarding the integrity and existence of the country.

“The recent narrative is the negation of the Muslim League’s ideology,” the PML-N leader said blaming that Indian was taking advantage of such remarks from the top party leadership.

