PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif recovers from coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who had earlier tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in June, has recovered and tested negative on Sunday, confirmed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.

The PML-N spokesperson in a Tweet said that Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative for coronavirus, but doctors have advised PML-N president to get his anti-bodies tests done for three weeks.

She added that doctors have asked the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif to adhere to strict precautions until the results of the anti-body tests come out.

Earlier in June, the physicians of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, have advised him to rest for three more weeks in view of health condition after contracting coronavirus.

Following the advice of his doctors, Shehbaz Sharif filed a  plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek an extension in his interim bail for three weeks.

Read: COAS Bajwa telephones Shehbaz Sharif, Shaikh Rasheed

It emerged on June 11 that Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus and his lawyer Attaullah Tarar confirmed about it. Tarar in a statement called for prayers for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif who isolated himself at home.

