LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rebel MPA Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was his second meeting with the CM. He was recently expelled from the party for meeting Buzdar without permission last month. During the meeting, the issues facing the people of Gujranwala and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Younis Ansari was also in attendance at the meeting.

They condemned elements peddling a nefarious campaign against state institutions.

CM Buzdar said those speaking against institutions are not sincere with the nation and public. He added people trying to make institutions controversial are following the agenda of the country’s enemies.

“The Pakistani nation strongly condemns such elements,” the chief minister said, “220 million people outright reject such provocative narrative.” He added there is no room for such narrative in Pakistan.

He said the ruling PTI respects state institutions. “Making institutions controversial for personal interests is uncalled for,” he maintained.

