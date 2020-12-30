PML-N session summoned to discuss protests, resignations

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a session on Thursday (tomorrow) to mull over organising protests against the arrest of central leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and resignations of lawmakers from the assemblies, ARY News reported.

A session of PML-N central leaders will be held under the chair of Rana Sanaullah tomorrow at 11:30 am in Lahore’s Model Town. The huddle will review the political developments including arrests of leaders by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It is likely that responsibilities will be given to the PML-N leaders regarding the forthcoming protest demonstrations which would be led by the vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Moreover, the PML-N leaders will also hold consultations over tomorrow’s deadline regarding the lawmakers’ resignations in the upcoming session. The political leadership will finalise recommendations to take forward the anti-government movement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government of befitting the response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker Khawaja Asif earlier Tuesday if he is not released shortly.

Maryam Nawaz was talking to media following Asif’s arrest made by NAB in ‘assets beyond means’ case over which the watchdog said earlier he could not convince the investigation committee on how he possessed wealth beyond his income.

Government is visibly fraught with distress over Pakistan Democratic Movement, said Maryam, adding that now it is going for desperate measures. She had alleged that Asif was not arrested but kidnapped and that NAB detained him without any case on the behest of Imran Khan.

It may be noted that PML-N’s Asif had been detained by NAB for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

