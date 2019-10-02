PM’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan meets TuQ in Canada

Spokesman for the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nadeem Afzal Chan met with religious scholar and recently retired politician, Tahir Ul Qadri in Canada, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored the current political situation of the country, both dignitaries discussed possible solutions to the problems ailing Pakistan.

Read More: Prime Suspect In Chunian Rape And Murder Case Arrested

Earlier on September 14, Founding chairman of Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr Tahirul Qadri has announced to step down from the chairmanship of his political party, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Tahirul Qadri, in his latest statement, said that he wants to spend the rest of his life highlighting the consciousness of Muslim Ummah, as well as focusing on authorship and compilation of different topics.

Read More: PM Imran Khan congratulates China on National Day

Qadri further said that he has prepared a ‘Quran Encyclopedia’ which contains 10 volumes while he is still working on writing a ‘Sunnah Encyclopedia’ which would contain 40 volumes.

He also criticised the silence of world powers over the brutalities continued in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for more than a month.

Comments

comments