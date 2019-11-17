PMYAP to launch National Internship Program for youth

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program has planned to launch the “National Internship Program” to deal with the issue of unemployment of youth in the country.

According to an official source, the aim of the said program is to improve the employability of educated youth to make them economically independent.

He said the program will be a joint initiative of government, universities, and industry to channelize the energy of the educated youth in the right direction.

Students will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during the internship time period.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority has planned to launch the “Youth Empowerment Card” to make them empowered.

It will be a subsidy card for the youth to avail of civic services like travel tickets, passport fees, and National Identity Card on subsidized rates.

Earlier on November 15, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in a meeting with Special Assistant for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar praised him for his excellent performance in his field.

Usman Dar called on the prime minister today at his office to update him on the initiatives and work being done under the youth affairs portfolio.

