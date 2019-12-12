Police arrest 29 more lawyers involved in PIC attack

LAHORE: Punjab police on Thursday with the help of CCTV footage has arrested 29 more lawyers involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

As per details, at least 52 lawyers, who were arrested earlier today, were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday evening.

The accused were brought to court under heavy security to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

The two FIRs, one each on behalf of police and doctors, were registered at the Shadman Police Station.

Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) and vandalizing public and private property were made part of the FIRs. According to the FIRs, the lawyers were allegedly involved in torturing police officials, aerial firing and setting a police vehicle on fire.

The lawyers were allegedly involved damaging machinery and equipment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

PIC Attack

A violent clash erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday, leaving at least four people injured and three died, when the charged lawyers stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took serious notice of the incident. He directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Secretary Specialised Health Education to submit an inquiry report.

