SUKKUR: The Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect allegedly involved in the murder of three family members of Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the Sukkur police conducted a raid near Kashmore and arrested the prime accused Zulfikar Chandio, who had killed father, grandfather, and paternal uncle of Umme Rubab Chandio back in 2018.

Chandio was arrested when he was travelling to Kashmore from Balochistan, said police.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week.

On October 29, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar reached Mehar and met with the heirs of the deceased. He assured the family of the provision of justice and showed displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused.

Mehr triple murder case

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the case of her slain family members by herself.

The case was highlighted last year when a video of a barefooted Umm-e-Rubab walking out from the court went viral on social media.

Rubab revealed that the decision to attend the court proceeding with bare feet was a sign of protest against the justice system, “which is not deemed fair and impartial in many instances,” claimed Rubab.

She had blamed the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for protecting the killers of her family- two former PPP MPAs.

