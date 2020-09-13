Police arrest another suspect in Marwah rape-murder case

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested another key suspect in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old girl Marwah in Karachi’s PIB Colony, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police had earlier arrested alleged perpetrator behind the rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah.

According to police, the accused identified as Nawaz, was arrested after evidence collected by the police matched with his belongings.

Meanwhile, police had sent samples of the suspects to Hyderabad lab for DNA profiling. More than 30 suspects apprehended following the incident were set free after their DNA samples didn’t match with those of the minor victim.

Read More: Marwah rape-murder: Police await DNA report of suspects

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot on Sunday.

According to police, the minor girl came out of her home on Friday at around 7 a.m. to buy biscuits from a neighbouring shop when she was kidnapped. He family lodged her missing report at the police station the same day.

Read More: Here is how was the key suspect in Marwah’s rape-murder case was arrested

On Sunday, her neighbour, Nawaz had informed the police about the presence of a minor girl’s body on a garbage dump in the area. The police rushed to the scene and found Marwah’s body wrapped in a piece of curtain.

Her body had been shifted to the hospital where doctors confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered.

Comments

comments