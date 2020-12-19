Police arrest two rapists in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have rounded up two rapists from Karachi, ARY News reported.

The arrested were accused of raping an 11-year-old boy.

Police after getting information about the presence of the rapists in a house located in Karachi’s area of Paposh Nagar reached the spot and arrested two accused.

The accused were identified as 16-year-old Zubair-u-Din and Zain-ul-Abdeen, 16. The arrests were made after the father of the rape victim boy registered a case against the accused.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy raped two and a half years old child in Karachi’s area of Korangi.

The act of moral degradation was reported in the Korangi Industrial area, where a 14 years old boy sexually abused two and a half years old kid.

The culprit had been taken into custody by the police, who admitted raping the minor in his initial confessional statement.

