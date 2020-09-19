Police detain two more relatives of motorway rape suspect

KASUR: Police on Saturday detained two more relatives of Abid, one of the two prime suspects in the motorway gang rape case, who still remains at large.

According to the police, two brothers-in-law of the suspect, identified as Arif Ali and Sabbir Ali, were taken into custody during a raid in Kasur. Abid was in contact with both of them over the last few days, a police official said.

They both belong to Bahawalnagar.

Read More: Police arrest five relatives of prime suspect Abid in motorway rape case

On September 17, the police had arrested five relatives of the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case. The Lahore police carried out an operation in Kasur’s area of Rao Khan on a tip-off about the possible presence of Abid Ali there, during which five of his relatives were arrested.

Read more: Police arrest wife of key suspect in motorway gang-rape case

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Comments

comments