Police make progress in Maulana Adil murder case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday made progress during a probe into the targeted killing of renowned cleric Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an initial probe report by police, a new weapon was used in the firing incident and only one of the attacker opened fire on the victims.

“The firing was carried out from a distance of eight feet,” the investigators found beside also revealing that the attackers involved in the incident were between the ages of 20 to 25.

The law enforcing authorities have also raided several areas in the city and apprehended suspects for interrogation regarding the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony yesterday evening.

Maulana Adil and his driver Maqsood suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

The law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation of the high profile killing incident as investigation officials gathering footage of CCTV cameras to trace the killers who fled from the crime scene after the murder. The investigation agencies also conducted geofencing of the crime scene.

Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learning and related disciplines in Karachi. He will be laid to rest on the side of his father at Jamia Farooqia phase II.

