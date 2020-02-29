KARACHI: Investigators on Saturday unraveled the mystery surrounding the unclaimed body of a girl at Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, reported ARY News.

According to the local police, the girl has been identified as Mahira who ended her life after a fight with her boyfriend over some marriage issue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They said the issue of the unclaimed body of the girl came to light on Feb 26 when the police, upon being informed of it, launched a probe to ascertain her identity and determine how the body ended up at the medical facility.

Read More: Teenage girl escapes from kidnappers, alleges being subjected to rape

SHO Model Town Liaqat Hayat, who led the probe, said Mahira consumed some poisonous substance to end her life after a brawl with her boyfriend, named Adnan, who subsequently took her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention.

When the hospital staff refused to admit her, he called in his friends and took her to a private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Afterward, the boy along with his friends fled the health facility, leaving the body.

Read More: Young woman found dead inside girls hostel in Lahore

Comments

comments