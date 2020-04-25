Police officer catches large alligator from underneath a car

A Florida police officer called to a resident’s home on a report of a wandering alligator ended up pulling the hissing reptile out from under a car in the home’s driveway.

The Cape Coral Police Department shared video showing Sgt. Kurt Fundermark working to wrangle the alligator spotted at the Cape Coral home.

The footage shows Fundermark dragging the hissing alligator out from under a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

“It is just another day at the office,” the department said.

It was unclear whether the alligator was released back into the wild or transferred to a facility.

Earlier in March, An alligator living at a residence’s basement for 25 years was removed after the police received the information that it was kept illegally.

The incident occurred in Ohio state of the United States (US).

According to details shared by the Ohio police on its Facebook account, on February 27, Madison Township Police Department received a report of an American Alligator being penned in the basement of a residence in Groveport, Ohio.

