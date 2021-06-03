Two police officials martyred in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: Two police officials have been martyred by unidentified armed men at IJ Principal Road in Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that unidentified assailants have opened fire on Eagle Squad officials, leaving two cops martyred on the crime scene. The incident took place in front of NUTECH university while the attackers managed to flee from the scene.

The martyred policemen were identified as Basheer and Ishtiaq.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed took notice of the firing incident in the federal capital and summoned a report from the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad.

Read: Policeman martyred, two wounded in Islamabad firing

The interior minister directed police authorities to immediately arrest the responsible persons.

Heavy contingents of security officials rushed to the incident’s site and commenced an investigation.

Earlier in April, one policeman had martyred while eight others got injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Qilla Abdullah Bazaar.

A remote-controlled explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle that went off near a police van.

