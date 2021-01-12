LAHORE: Police have apprehended the suspected murderer of a young driver working for an online taxi service in Lahore, reported ARY News.

On January 5, the body of Muhammad Ali, 26, was found in Sandha area of the provincial capital.

Key suspect Tahir was the last passenger the deceased gave ride to the day he was murdered, according to the police. They said the police arrested him following information provided by his friend Mohsin, who is already in police custody.

In an initial statement he gave to the police, Tahir confessed to having murdered the taxi driver.

“I booked a ride to meet a girl. The driver asked me to get off his vehicle when it got late. I shot him over this dispute,” the police quoted the suspect as saying.

A police official said further investigation in light of the suspect’s statement is underway. Tahir had been on the run ever since the murder was reported.

During investigation, Mohsin, who is Tahir’s close friend, said he had booked the ride for Tahir that night.

