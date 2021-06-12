Murder suspect arrested during police, Rangers raid in Karachi

KARACHI: A murder suspect has been arrested during a joint raid of police and Rangers in Qasba Colony of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Rangers spokesperson said in a statement that a person had been murdered by firing resorted to by two armed men on a motorcycle near a hotel in Gulshan-e-Ghazi last year.

The family of the deceased man named Abid had appealed to Rangers to arrest the assailants involved in the murder incident. The spokesperson added that the raid was conducted on a tip-off to arrest the murder suspect Hassan Ali.

The suspect told the investigators that he and his brother-in-law Saeed Anwar had planned to murder his cousin, Abid. Later, they mistakenly murdered another man looks like their cousin.

In another incident today, a policeman was martyred during an encounter with dacoits in District Malir of Karachi.

According to details, a policeman identified as Shabbir Ahmed was martyred on the spot in firing with dacoits near Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi East district told the media that the police team reached near Jamali Bridge located on Super Highway after they received reports of the robbery incidents.

“The dacoits opened fire on a police team which reached Jamali Bridge,” he said, adding that as a result of an encounter with dacoits the cop embraced martyrdom.

