Police station attack: Court issues production order of Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Friday directed jail authorities to produce Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch before it in a case pertaining to an attack on Kalakot police station.

Jail officials told the court that they couldn’t produce him and other accused in court because of the coronavirus fears. At this, the court issued production order of Uzair Baloch with directives for the officials to present him in court at the next hearing.

According to the FIR, the Lyari gang kingpin along with others attacked the Kalakot police station in Lyari in 2012.

On July 13, Uzair Baloch had revealed before the anti-terrorism court that he had not given any confessional statement under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Over the course of the hearing of 16 cases, including Arshad Pappu murder case, against him and others today, he told the judge that he has not recorded any confessional statement before a judicial magistrate who, he claimed, made fallacious assertions in this regard.

The judge, pointing to the Lyari gang kingpin, said that he has been accused of murdering Arshad Pappu and asked whether or not he has committed the offense so the court could proceed with indicting him in the case.

“I swear to God, I have committed no murder,” he replied.

