JACOBABAD: Two children aged 10 and 14 were being married to each other in Sindh’s interior on Wednesday, both bride and groom were taken into custody, ARY News reported.

According to details, the local police of Jacobabad cracked down on the illegal marriage and took children along with their fathers into custody along with six others.

A formal case has been registered against everyone related to the unlawful activity and will be brought forth the judicial magistrate tomorrow.

Earlier on January 10, Sindh police foiled an underage marriage in Shikarpur district of the province and arrested the bride and groom.

The incident occurred near Mando railway crossing in Shikarpur, where a marriage ceremony was held to tie a knot between a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

The police, however, raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and arrested the would-be-bride Isra Bibi and the groom Barkat Shah.

