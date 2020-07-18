Police foil major ‘RAW-backed’ terror bid in Karachi, six terrorists held

KARACHI: Police on Saturday foiled a terror bid in the city claiming to arrest six members of a similar group that was behind the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in the city on June 29, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West Fida Hussain Janwari claimed arrest of six terrorists belonging to outlawed Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

“This group was also involved in the stock exchange attack,” said the SSP as he presented the alleged terrorists before media at his office. He said that the arrested culprits wanted to target key installations in the city.

The SSP West said that the police have recovered an Awan bomb, explosive material and weapons from their possession. “The outlawed organisations is running its activities from Afghan soil and is also involved in attacking security forces in Balochistan,” he said

We arrested the culprits yesterday and they have admitted RAW’s support for their organizations, he said and claimed that RAW is providing training and logistics and monetary support to the outlawed group.

We have worked jointly with the security agencies to track the perpetrators of the PSX attack and it emerged that those who attacked the building were trained by the Indian security agency, said the SSP Fida Janwari.

He blamed that the RAW was planning terror attacks in the country and the arrested accused wanted to target security agencies and police personnel.

On June 30, Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan has no qualms that Monday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was orchestrated in India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the attack was similar to terrorism incidents taking place in Mumbai. “We have no doubt that this [attack] was carried out by India.”

He hailed a police sub-inspector and three security guards who lost their lives while thwarting the attack as “heroes”.

