Policeman gunned down by fellow cop in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed by his fellow cop in Islamabad over a flat dispute in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Abpara police station, where both the policemen opened fire at each other over a flat dispute, resulting in the death of one and injuries to other.

The body and injured cop were moved to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in February, police personnel had been killed by the firing of unidentified armed men outside his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The deceased police official of Saudabad police station had been identified as Rehman Bangash, who sustained severe bullet wounds by the firing of unidentified assailants outside his residence in Pehlwan Goth neighborhood of Gulistan-e-Johar area

