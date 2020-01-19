Policeman turned out to be facilitator of blackmailing gang

PHALIA: An on-duty policeman turned out to be a facilitator of a blackmailers’ gang which also include women members for carrying out criminal activities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A blackmailing gang has been exposed by police investigators in Phalia, a tehsil in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, which allegedly trapped citizens through using women members.

Moreover, it carried out illegal activities facilitated by an on-duty police employee including a constable, volunteer and three others whose identifications are unknown so far.

The gang’s activities led to the police investigation when it grabbed Rs50,000 from a citizen through blackmailing him by conducting a fake raid and demanded more money.

The gang’s activities were traced out when a police team immediately reached the site where the gang members were present for a fake raid. However, the gang members and the alleged police constable fled from the location after the presence of police officials.

The local police department registered a case against the police officials over the complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

Earlier in December last year, an individual who used to masquerade as an on-duty police officer in the metropolis to burgle and extort innocent bystanders had been caught in Karachi.

The individual was revealed as a son of a former police officer who looted people on the streets after labelling them as terrorists working under global syndicates like ‘Daesh’.

The accused targeted people exiting airports, prime targets were mostly those returning from foreign countries.

According to further details, videos of the individual have been doing the rounds on social media and he has now been apprehended along with an accomplice by the local police.

The duo had robbed a civilian in the area of Malir Cantt last month who had managed to take a picture of the perpetrators with his camera phone during the robbery.

