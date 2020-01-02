Bilawal Zardari aims for positive engagement on ‘army act’ legislation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday took to Twitter saying that he and his party were looking forward to playing a positive role in the legislative process with regards to ‘army act’, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed keenness to embark on the democratic exercise and called out other political parties in the national assembly who were showing some hesitancy when it came to legislation.

Read More: Jahangir Tareen tasked for contacting coalition partners of PTI govt

Chairman PPP revealed that a contingent of government functionaries made their way to his residence, Zardari house to discuss the matter.

Bilawal Bhutto tweeted: ” Government committee arrived at Zardari house to discuss upcoming legislation. The Peoples Party wants to positively engage with the democratic legislative process. Some parties seem to want to sidestep the legislative process.”

Government committee arrived at Zardari house to discuss upcoming legislation. The Peoples Party wants to positively engage with the democratic legislative process. Some parties seem to want to side step the legislative process. 1/2 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2020

In an accompanying tweet, Bilawal wrote that he and his party will engage all parties of the opposition so that a consensus can be built around the legislation.

Read More: Govt contacts JUI-F, seeks support for COAS extension bill

He tweeted: “The more important the legislation the more important it is for us to follow the democratic process. PPP will take this up with other political parties as well.”

Comments

comments