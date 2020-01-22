PESHAWAR: A police team investigating the horrific incident involving the rape and murder of a minor girl in Nowshera has not yet obtained a post-mortem report of the victim.

The police said the girl’s autopsy report will confirm whether or not she was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered and added it will be made available in at least fifteen days’ time by the relevant hospital.

The body of the victim was shifted to the KMC Hospital, Peshawar for medical examination owing to a lack of modern facilities at the district headquarters hospital, Nowshera.

Read More: Minor girl murdered after being raped in Nowshera

Meanwhile, the police have decided to refer blood samples collected from the girl’s body to a Lahore lab for DNA profiling.

A day earlier, the uncle of the victim girl, Yousaf Shah, had alleged their servant was involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece.

Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, elaborated the horrible incident which claimed the life of his niece.

Read More: Servant involved in rape and murder of Nowshera girl, says uncle

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 and she used to get back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body which was being murdered by the men.”

While answering to a question, Shah said that the family has neither engaged in any dispute nor received any threats from anyone. “We did not do anything wrong with anyone, anytime. This incident just happens anyway!”

Comments

comments