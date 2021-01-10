ISLAMABAD: A major power breakdown plunged the entire country into darkness last night.

Power outages were reported in most parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

In a tweet this morning, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said 132 kv and 11kv grid stations around Lahore have been energised. The energised grid stations include Shadman, Qartaba, Mc Leod Road, Gulshan Ravi, Fort, Saidpur, Shamke, Saghian, Ravi, Bund Road, Badami Bagh, Sabzar, Sheikhupura, Orient and Sapphire.

132 kv Grids Around Lahore Energized including 11kv.

1. Shadman

2. Qartaba

3. Mc Leod Road

4. Gulshan Ravi.

5. Fort.

6. Saidpur

7. Shamke.

8. Saghian

9. Ravi.

10. Bund Road.

11. Badami Bagh.

12. Sabzar.

13. Sheikhupura.

14. Orient.

— Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 10, 2021

Separately, Karachi-Electric, the port city’s sole power distributor said in a statement that the process of phase-wise restoration of electricity supply in the metropolis is underway. Power supply in some of the affected areas has been restored, it said.

The areas where power supply has been restored include Naya Nazimabad, Federal B Area Block 14 and 16, Site Area, Orangi, Manghopir, KDA and Valika. Electricity supply has also been restored in some areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Malir, and Shah Faisal.

A spokesman of the Power Division said three production units of Terbela Power House have been restored while production units of Warsak Power House have also become functional.

Last night, the energy minister said that the frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to zero which caused the blackout.

Urging the masses to exercise patience, the minister said that they were trying to ascertain the causes of the incident. He maintained that they were taking measures to activate Tarbela so as to restore the electricity.

