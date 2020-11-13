PPL discovers new oil reserves in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Friday announced to discover new reserves of oil in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the PPL, new oil reserves were found in Balochistan’s Ziarat district.

The PPL further said it started extended well testing on November 9 and is currently extracting approximately 800 barrels of oil per day. The agreement for exploration of the oil from the well has been signed with Attock Refinery by Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

Earlier, in July 2020, the OGDCL had claimed that it has discovered five new reserves in Pakistan.

Read More: New oil and gas reserves found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to details, the five new oil and gas deposits were discovered in Kohat, Sukkur, Shakardara and adjoining areas in one month.

1040 barrels of crude oil, 47 million cubic feet of gas per day were extracted from the new reserves and the newly discovered reserves have been added to the national supply network.

