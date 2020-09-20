PPP believes in democracy, says Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president, Asif Ali Zardari, in his welcome address in the All Parties Conference (APC) said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in democracy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Welcoming the participants, Asif Ali Zardari said that APC should been called earlier and added that there is no need to be frightened.

The former president said that Maryam Nawaz has faced several hardships and he lauded her resolve and commitment. “My solidarity is with Maryam Nawaz Sharif; she is like my daughters.”

Asif Ali Zardari said that the present rulers are not familiar with the norms of politics and termed them political dwarves.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they were allowed to organise all parties conferences (APCs) as many as they want, however, NRO will not be given to the corruption persons.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference had said that the accountability process will be continued against the corruption persons and such elements will be taken to task by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ‘two families’, who have ruled the country for decades, always labelled each other as corrupt and thieves besides establishing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and formulating its ordinance, said Gill, adding that the legislation related to FATF bill saved Pakistan to be placed in into blacklist.

