‘PPP will not reconsider decision of quitting PDM’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Chaudhary Manzoor said on Wednesday that PPP will not reconsider their decision of quitting the opposition’s alliance, ARY News reported.

He said this while speaking in the ARY News program ‘Off the record’.

Commenting over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s bail, Chaudhary Manzoor said “Shehbaz Sharif got bail as a result of the deal.”

Read More: PDM chief Fazlur Rehman asks PPP, ANP to revisit separation decision

“Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif for getting bail as a result of the deal,” he said.

He further said that PPP parted ways with PDM and resigned from posts as “PML-N wanted PPP to be kicked out from the alliance.”



Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday had asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to revisit resignations from the PDM.

Addressing a press conference after chairing an important meeting of the opposition alliance in Islamabad after resignations from PPP and ANP, Fazlur Rehman said both the parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM.

The PDM chief said PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with the consensus and if any party found violating the consensus then it must be made answerable.

