PPP demands federal govt to launch investigation into gas crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the federal government to hold an investigation into ongoing gas crisis especially in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, PPP’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh Nafeesa Shah said that the ongoing gas crisis is worsening day by day across the country. She said that the suspension of gas supply is unacceptable for the nationals amid extremely cold weather.

Shah said that the citizens are facing severe trouble due to the gas shortage. She questioned the relevant authorities for not taking timely steps to coup with the gas shortage issues.

The PPP lawmaker urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take action against the responsible persons in the gas crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of gas load shedding across the country.

Taking action on public complaints pertaining to the suspension of gas supply to domestic and industrial consumers, PM Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the federal ministers and the concerned officials in Islamabad on December 28.

The prime minister had been briefed on the ongoing gas crisis, reforms in the energy sector and measures taken to overcome the shortage of gas in the country.

