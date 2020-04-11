PPP hell-bent on politicizing coronavirus pandemic: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) stalwart Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the attempts being made by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to politicize a global pandemic were truly disconcerting, ARY News reported.

The politician in a statement said that the political party ruling over Sindh was vested heavily into creating breaking news stories from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Gill said that the political party itself has claimed that it currently had six thousand coronavirus testing kits which makes them effective for 8 to 9 days going by the current rate of testing.

Another 20,000 coronavirus testing kits are soon to be sent to the province by means of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said Gill.

Shahbaz Gill also claimed that personal protective equipment (PPE) for 42 hospitals in Sindh was also being dispatched soon.

Yesterday, Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab told that the number of coronavirus patients in the province had escalated to 1214.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Sindh stands at 22.

