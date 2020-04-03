MQMP leverages serious accusations against Sindh govt, claim malpractice in name of coronavirus

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) has aired serious reservations on Sindh government’s relief goods dissemination amidst coronavirus triggered lockdown in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

MQM Pakistan stalwart and former federal Minister for Information Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that the provincial government is busy making the coronavirus pandemic a political gimmick.

Siddiqui asked that is this the time to play politics or help the effected masses?

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that it was mutually agreed between government functionaries of Sindh that the dissemination of relief goods in the province will be carried out by Union Council (UC) representatives but at the moment people who had lost the general elections are busy distributing relief goods gaining political leverage.

Siddiqui also said that the original UC representatives carry all the required and necessary information of their areas whereas the people distributing relief goods know nothing of the proximity.

The politician also said that UC representatives know each and everyone in their jurisdiction and have head counts of all the residents and how many family members reside in each house whereas the government imposed figures carrying out the distribution are absolutely unaware.

Siddiqui also said that he fears that due to this flawed and petty ploy the needy and truly deserving families and individuals may end up being neglected in the relief distribution drives.

MQMP leader also claimed that the provincial government was embezzling a great deal of money in the name of coronavirus fund.

