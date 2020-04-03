Total number of coronavirus cases in Sindh rises to 783

KARACHI: 22 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 783, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh health ministry, six cases were reported in Karachi, 14 in Hyderabad and two cases were registered in Ghotki. As many as 707 patients infected with the virus are under treatment in the province.

A total of 65 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far in the province, while 11 people have lost their lives.

The number of local transmission of the cases has soared to 438 in Sindh. Overall 7504 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection.

Read more: Pakistan’s first COVID-19 patient donates plasma after recovery

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has notified a list of essential commodities to be distributed among needy families in the province amid prolonged lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the ration will be distributed at union council level and would be provided at the doorstep of the families.

Comments

comments