KARACHI: Sindh government has notified a list of essential commodities to be distributed among needy families in the province amid prolonged lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the ration will be distributed at union council level and would be provided at the doorstep of the families.

“The process will begin at 5:00 am and continue till 7:00 pm,” the notification read.

The ration bag would comprise of 10 kilograms (Kg) of flour, five-kilogram rice, two kg of sugar and cooking oil each, pulses and other essential items.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has said that the ration distribution during lockdown in the province would be carried out by welfare organisations under the supervision of Rangers and police.

We will be distributing the ration among the families through welfare organizations, said provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

“Welfare organizations will distribute the ration bags and will also mobilize their resources for the purpose,” he said.

“We have handed over supervision of ration distribution to Rangers and welfare organizations will be bound to inform Rangers and police before initiating the distribution process,” the minister said.

He said that the decision was taken to control mob at the time of the distribution.

Overall 11 people have died and 761 others remain infected from coronavirus in the province by Thursday with provincial capital and business hub of the country, Karachi, among the most affected area.

