PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali passes away from coronavirus

KARACHI: A senior politician and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Sanghar Jam Madad Ali died from coronavirus on Friday, reported ARY News.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past few weeks after being diagnosed with the deadly virus that has thus far claimed more than 7,000 lives across the country.

He was put on a ventilator after his health condition deteriorated, according to reports.

Jam Madad Ali had parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and joined the PPP three years back. He served as provincial minister and the chairman of the Sindh Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

Jam Madad Ali death comes a day after Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth fell victim to Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Peshawar High Court, the top KP judge was diagnosed with coronavirus and was under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad.

