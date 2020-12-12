‘All PPP MPAs in Sindh Assembly submit resignations to leadership’

HYDERABAD: All 96 members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations to the leadership, ARY NEWS reported quoting the party’s Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad, Nisar Khuhro said that the resignations would bring political turmoil. “We are demanding early polls in the country,” he said but added that they would not support any undemocratic move.

He said that democracy has returned to the country after the sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto, however, the democratic system currently in place has caused problems for everyone.

Nisar Khuhro further said that the PPP has decided to hold a condolence reference on the death anniversary of PPP leader and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27. “We have also invited the PDM leaders for the gathering,” he said.

The PPP Sindh president lamented the government for creating hurdles in the PDM public gatherings and said that only four public gatherings have increased tensions among their ranks.

He asked the government to refrain from creating hindrances and said that it would further flare up the tensions and provide momentum to the opposition’s movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to submit resignations with the party leaderships by December 31 was made during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting days back, headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by top political leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari via video link and Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, and others in attendance.

Earlier on Friday, during his visit to Jati Umrah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision on resignations.

Bilawal Bhutto had denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

