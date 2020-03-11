Meeting with Punjab CM: PPP decides to issue show-cause notice to its lawmaker

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to its Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The parliamentary party took the decision over recommendations of PPP’s provincial lawmakers to seek a written clarification of Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over his meeting with Punjab chief minister.

Moreover, the party members have expressed their full confidence over the leadership of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The PPP parliamentary party has also rejected the announcement made by the government for the establishment of a separate secretariat in South Punjab.

PPP MPA Syed Hassan Murtaza said a separate secretariat cannot be considered as a replacement of province. He added that the recommendations of the parliamentary party will be forwarded to the top leadership of PPP.

The decisions were made during a meeting of PPP Punjab’s parliamentary party under the chair of MPA Syed Hassan Murtaza which was attended by Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Rais Nabeel Ahmad, Syed Usman Mehmood, Shazia Abid and Mumtaz Ali.

It is pertinent to mention here that a group of opposition’s provincial lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar yesterday.

