PPP vows to ensure timely general elections in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to raise voice for timely election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at every forum, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government is working against its claims.

He claimed that the PTI government after seeing their expected defeat in the elections is trying to delay the polls to temper the voters’ list.

There is no provision in the constitution to delay general elections in the AJK, he added. Ashraf vowed to raise the issue at every forum and added that the PPP will ensure timely elections in the region.

Read more: NCOC recommends deferring Azad Kashmir polls for two months

Amid COVID trend, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), last week had recommended the federal government to defer polls in Azad Kashmir for two months and continue Covid-led restrictions intact.

The times ahead of polls are very eventful and there are political campaignings and rallies which may mean spreaders of Covid due to crowds that follow, NCOC had said.

Even in the past, NCOC said, Covid trend rose in the region and to hold the elections in July may again pose Covid threats there.

Comments

comments