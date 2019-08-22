Nepal foreign minister expresses concerns over IoK situation

ISLAMABAD/KATHMANDU: Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali expressed his deep concerns over the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister contacted his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali in order to apprise him Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi told Gyawali that New Delhi violated international resolutions over IoK through its unilateral moves by revoking special status to the occupied valley and imposition of curfew since last 17 days.

He said that an international organisation had expressed fear of genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, whereas, the 17-day curfew created a severe shortage of food and medicines.

Pradeep Gyawali said that the Nepalese government put a close eye on the Kashmir situation and urged both parties to hold dialogues to find a solution.

The foreign ministers also agreed to enhance ties for regional peace.

Earlier in the day, Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Switzerland counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, where they exchanged views of human rights’ violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The foreign minister apprised Cassis regarding the unilateral steps of the Indian government in the occupied valley. Qureshi said that Kashmiris are facing continuous lockdown in IoK since August 5 by the occupation forces of India.

“The reports are extremely alarming which were released by the international media and the organisations of human rights. The Indian moves are against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” he added.

The Swiss foreign minister also expressed deep concerns over the deteriorated situation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He told Mr Qureshi that the Swiss government is closely monitoring the situation of IoK. Ignazio Cassis urged that both parties should end tensions and take steps to find out a solution through dialogues.

