ISLAMABAD: Preparations underway for Tiger Force convention in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss arrangements regarding tomorrow’s convention. PM Khan directed Dar to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the threat of coronavirus spread.

Different places of the federal have been decorated with the welcome banners, while bigger screens are being installed at the Convention Centre. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech will be broadcast live.

In his speech, PM Khan will issue new guidelines and will share the future strategy with the Force.

Sources said that the premier will task the Tiger Force to highlight hoarders across the country.

Read more: PM Imran Khan entrusts Tiger Force to control inflation

Earlier this year, the All-China Youth Federation had requested the government of Pakistan to share operational details of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The CRTF, formed on instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has started receiving international acclaim and being hailed for its business model.

In a letter penned by All-China Youth Federation to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, it was requested to share the operational details of the force.

