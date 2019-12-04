President Arif Alvi, Pervaiz Elahi discuss overall political situation of country

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly and acting governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on President Arif Alvi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political and security situation of the country came under discussion.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q stands with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the country’s economy is heading towards the right direction under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier on December 4, United States (US) Consul General in Lahore Ms. Catherine Rodriguez and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi discussed promoting bilateral relations and trade between the countries.

Acting Governor Punjab Pervaiz Elahi called for further improvement in bilateral relations and trade among the countries. Overseas Pakistanis settled in the USA are playing an important role in the development of the USA, he added.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi slated to meet Fazlur Rehman today over ‘Plan B’ conundrum

The US consul general also applauded improvement in law and order situation in the country, saying currently the situation was better.

Appreciating performance of Pervaiz Elahi as the former Chief Minister Punjab, she said that there was great development in the province during your tenure particularly standard in agriculture, health and education sectors was improved and prominent progress was noticed.

Comments

comments