ISLAMABAD: President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan met with a delegation from Europe today to discuss the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The President was of the opinion that the situation in the Indian occupied territory was worsening by the day.

He lauded the Kashmir issue being raised in the European parliament.

Khan claimed that India tried to halt a report prepared by the United Nations over the act of tyranny occurring in the valley.

Although, the report was published and he felicitated the UN for not bowing to Indian pressure.

In order to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle, India is going to deploy 100 additional companies of armed forces in occupied the occupied valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

An official order issued by Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that has gone viral on the social networking sites reads that the MHA has approved the sanction for the deployment of 100 additional companies of armed forces in the occupied territory.

Out of 100, 50 companies will be deployed from the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), followed by 10 from BSF (Border Security Force), 30 from SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and 10 from ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), reads the order.

This development comes just a few days after India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, visited occupied Kashmir.

Reports said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is likely to scrap within the first 100 days of its governance Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir and debar non-Kashmiris from purchasing land in the territory.

The President of AJK also noted that the Indian Prime Minister was yet to debunk President of the United States Donald Trump over his claim that the Indian premier wanted him to mediate and arbitrate between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.

