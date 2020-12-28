President appoints Babar Sattar, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as IHC judges    

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday approved appointments of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY NEWS reported.

After approval from the president, the federal law ministry has issued a notification for their appointment. Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will serve as additional judges of the IHC for a period of one year.

The Judi­cial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) which met under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in early December approved the names of both the judges after being recommended by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The JCP has referred the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointments, which also gave a go-ahead for their appointments.

Mr Sattar has studied Master of Law (LLM) at the Harvard School of Law. He is also a writer, columnist and analyst.

Mr Jahangiri, a former advocate general for Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil laws. He was elected as president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association in 2016. Previously, he was president of the District Bar Association of Islamabad.

Currently, there are four confirmed judges — Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Senior Puisne Judge Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb — at the IHC in addition to three additional judges.

