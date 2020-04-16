ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will chair an important meeting with ulema and mashaikh on April 18 to hold a consultation over precautionary measures to be adopted against coronavirus pandemic while performing religious rituals in the month of Ramadan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has activated to make the meeting successful in order to finalise a comprehensive strategy for religious gatherings during Ramadan.

Qadri met sajjada nasheens (caretakers) of the prominent sublime temples (dargahs) in Eidgah Sharif in the connection of the upcoming meeting with the president.

The caretakers of the sublime temples have shown support to the federal government’s efforts for containing the COVID-19 pandemic and assured their participation in the meeting.

The sajjada nasheens have demanded to the federal government to grant permission for performing religious rituals after adopting all necessary precautions. Qadri assured that the federal government will consider the suggestions during its consultative meeting.

Earlier in the day, the renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel met Prime Minister Imran Khan where the premier has praised his awareness campaign against coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said that the government sought clerics’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic and he will soon meet the ulemas by himself. He added that they want to protect the nationals from the pandemic and clerics have always provided guidance to the government in a difficult time.

The premier emphasised the need for designing a strategy for the upcoming month of Ramadan after holding consultations with the clerics.

