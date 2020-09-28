Primary schools in Balochistan to remain closed for 15 more days: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said that primary schools in the province will remain closed for 15 more days.

Last week, the NCOC had granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country.

The academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII resumed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces from September 23.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, Liaquat Shahwani said the decision of delaying the reopening of primary schools has been taken after an increase in coronavirus cases. The deadly infection cases have been reported in universities too.

Read more: 81 students diagnosed with coronavirus at Punjab schools

Primary schools will remain closed for 15 more days and decision to reopen primary classes will be taken later, he added.

It is to be mentioned here with the latest detection of the COVID-19 cases, the number of total cases that have been reported at the educational institutions of Balochistan stands at 406.

Scores of educational institutions have been closed after positives tests in schools, he said.

