LAHORE: Member of a committee formed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to allay concerns of coalition partners, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, on Monday approached the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

Mahmood is part of the committee along with other members including Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to address the concerns raised from the PML-Q, a key coalition partner in the PTI-led federal and provincial governments.

The federal minister reached out to the Chaudhry brothers-Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi- where it was decided that they would meet today for listening to the grievances of the PML-Q.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)- led federal government to start implementation on the negotiated matters.

An emergency meeting of PML-Q leaders and the party’s lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly was chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain which was also attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others.

Chaudhry brothers said that the round of talks will be held after the government starts implementation on the previously negotiated matters.

Read More: ‘Annoyed’ PML-Q not interested in ministry, says Senator Kamil Agha

While pointing out the talks held between the government and PML-Q with the second committee, they said that making changes creates distrust. They urged the federal government not to establish the tradition of changing stances.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that PML-Q is coordinating with the PTI government in view of the national interests but some ministers are trying to create misunderstanding between them and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

