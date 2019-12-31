Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair a session of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The cabinet members will meet under the chair of PM Imran Khan to discuss 8-point agenda. The overall political and economic situation of the country will be reviewed.

The draft bill of the National College of Arts Institute is expected to be presented in the meeting. Matters related to handing over of Sohail Ahmed to UK authorities is also on the agenda of today’s meeting.

The appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SEMs) CEO is also on the cards, while the cabinet would be briefed on financial statistics.

Read more: Not allowing Maryam to go abroad upholds law, says Babar Awan

The federal cabinet in its last meeting held on December 24 had rejected the removal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List with consensus.

Special Assistant on Information of Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while answering a question had said that 24 cases pertaining to including and removing names of various people from ECL were presented before the cabinet, which approved placement of four names on ECL, removal of eight names, while a decision on eight other cases was deferred.

She said there should be one and uniform law in Pakistan without any special treatment.

Comments

comments