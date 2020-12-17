KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to a private airline, Serene Air, for operating international flights, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CAA director air transport issued a notification which put forward the permission to Serene Air for initiating international flight operation besides ordering the private airline to submit a flight schedule.

The permission was given by the Aviation Division after getting the approval by the federal cabinet.

It read, “The designation of Serene Air to China and UK is under process.”

Following the aviation authority’s go-ahead, the airline will begin flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 2021. The airline will use Airbus 330 and Boeing 737 aircraft in the international flight operation.

Read: CAA allows Virgin Atlantic four weekly Islamabad flights

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has also permitted Serene Air to begin flights to Jeddah and Riyadh.

Earlier in March, SereneAir had announced its plans to begin flight operations for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A spokesperson of the airline had said that they have obtained two A-330 Airbus and one Boeing 737-800 for the international flight operations and the airline will buy two more A-330.

Under the new aviation policy, private airlines are being facilitated for international flight operation, a spokesperson of CAA had said.

