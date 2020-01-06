RAWALPINDI: The private schools association has announced to defy the Punjab government’s decision to shut down all schools in the province till January 13 owing to prolonged winter season, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the private schools has announced to reopen the schools from Tuesday (tomorrow) in violation of the provincial government decision to extend the winter vacations.

Announcing the decision to extend the holidays on the micro-blogging website on Monday, the Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been extended till January 12th, 2020.

Due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been increased till January 12th, 2020. All Public & Private Schools of Punjab will reopen on Monday January 13th, 2020. Notification attached. pic.twitter.com/YZ99gguyWk — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 6, 2020

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab will reopen on Monday January 13th, 2020.”

This is the second time an extension is made in the winter vacations owing to harsh winter season in the country especially in parts of the Punjab province along with extreme fog early in the day. The first extension was made on January 01, when the vacations were extended till January 05.

Earlier on January 04, the provincial minister posted a message on his Twitter account, asking the teachers and students to be ready to go to school from Monday.

He said, “I want to wish my honorable teachers and my dear students the best for School starting tomorrow.”

However, after consideration of the weather conditions, the vacations were extended till January 13.

