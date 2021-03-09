Probe into ex-Sindh minister’s assets concluded, NAB tells SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail granted to former Sindh minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others in an assets beyond means case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC resumed hearing bail petitions of Lanjar and others. A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that a reference against the accused had been sent to the NAB Headquarters upon completion of investigation for approval.

He requested the court to grant the bureau more time for filing the reference against the petitioners.

The court directed the corruption watchdog to furnish a progress report at next hearing on April 13.

Taking exception to the bureau’s slow-paced investigation at a previous hearing, the court had directed NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to submit an explanation in this regard and wondered what does the national graft buster want to achieve by keeping important cases pending.

Justice KK Agha said such matters should be disposed of swiftly, asking whether the inquiry against Wassan has been converted into investigation. To this, the prosecutor replied that the NAB chief will make a decision in this regard.

