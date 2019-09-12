PPP writes to Punjab govt seeking implementation on production orders of Zardari, Talpur

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written formal letters seeking implementation on production orders of co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party stalwart, sister of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PPP addressed the letters to the government of Punjab which sought prompt action on production orders issued prior for their political leaders currently detained in Adiala Jail.

Read More: Live: President Arif Alvi addresses joint session of Parliament

The letter entailed that the production orders for both political leaders have already been issued and implementation on those orders have thus far not seen fruition.

The letter demanded that both leaders be freed from their custody and be allowed to attend their respective assembly sessions.

Read More: Shehbaz, other family members meet Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Production orders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur and incumbent speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani was issued by the Sindh Assembly secretariat yesterday (Wednesday).

Former President of Pakistan, Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been detained under ongoing investigations on multiple corruption charges by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Comments

comments